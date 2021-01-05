Templeton Area Advisory Group calling for candidates

–The Templeton Area Advisory Group is making a call for candidates for the 2021 March TAAG Board Election. Public candidates must declare by the Jan. 21, 2021 Board meeting.

To qualify as a candidate, you must be a registered voter residing within the Templeton Unified School District. Please submit a letter stating your intention to run in the 2021 election either in person at the Jan. 21 TAAG Board meeting or via email prior to Jan. 21 to TAAG’s email address: templetonaag@gmail.com or to TAAG Vice Chair Murray Powell at murray@dfrios.com. The March election is tentatively scheduled for March 6, 2021.

Three regular voting board member positions and two alternate board positions are up for election for the 2021 election. All candidates run for the regular voting board member positions. The board consists of seven regular voting positions. Regular voting board members are elected for two-year terms. Alternates are elected for one-year terms. The three 2021 candidates with the largest vote count will be seated as regular voting board members. The next two largest vote-getters will then be seated as TAAG’s Board’s 1st and 2nd alternates. Alternates participate in all board and committee meetings and vote in the event that regular board members are absent from TAAG board meetings.

Please contact TAAG Vice Chair Murray Powell if you have any questions or wish to declare your candidacy at (805) 434-0707 or (510) 914-3753.

