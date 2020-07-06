Templeton Area Advisory Group to revisit cannabis farming regulations

–The Templeton Area Advisory Group will revisit the ordinances regulating cannabis cultivation at their Wednesday meeting. The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom at 6 p.m. on July 8.

Click here to view the agenda item and details about the proposed amendments.

To join the meeting by computer, go to Zoom.us/join and enter the meeting ID number:71130571681. To join the Zoom meeting by either cell or landline telephone (audio only) DIAL 415-762-9988 and enter the meeting ID code: 71130571681#.

