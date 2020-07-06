Paso Robles News|Monday, July 6, 2020
Templeton Area Advisory Group to revisit cannabis farming regulations 

Posted: 4:16 am, July 6, 2020

–The Templeton Area Advisory Group will revisit the ordinances regulating cannabis cultivation at their Wednesday meeting. The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom at 6 p.m. on July 8.

Click here to view the agenda item and details about the proposed amendments. 

To join the meeting by computer, go to Zoom.us/join and enter the meeting ID number:71130571681. To join the Zoom meeting by either cell or landline telephone (audio only) DIAL 415-762-9988 and enter the meeting ID code: 71130571681#.

 

 



