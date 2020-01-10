Templeton beginning search for full-time fire chief
–After Measure A passing in August of 2019, the Templeton Community Services District will continue its effort to provide comprehensive emergency response by starting to look for a new fire chief, according to a report by the New Times.
Measure A funding, which will enable the department the ability to provide staff 24/7 instead of the current nine hours per day, will take effect in Dec. 2020.
Currently, Templeton Fire Chief Bill White splits his time between Templeton—about 20 hours a week—and the Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services Department as a fire captain—48 hours a week. In September, he was promoted to battalion chief for the Atascadero department, making his role in Templeton more limited. At the Jan. 7 Templeton CSD meeting, the board unanimously voted to begin the process of searching for its next fire chief at the end of the month.