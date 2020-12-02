Templeton Chamber of Commerce auctioning off Christmas trees

–Although the Templeton Chamber of Commerce canceled its annual dinner this December, it is still conducting its annual Christmas tree auction on Facebook.

The chamber’s Facebook page shows the trees and allows you to bid on them in the comments section. Bidding will be open until Dec. 4. The auction of Christmas trees raises money for local non-profits. This year, three trees are being auctioned off. Each is decorated and bears and gifts. One is created by the Rotary Club. Another is from the Chamber of Commerce. Another is decorated by CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates.) The bidding opened Monday morning and will continue until Thursday. Proceeds benefit the nonprofits.

The Templeton Chamber of Commerce also announced its annual award winners for this year:

Business of the Year is Jack’s Grill

Citizen of the Year is Abby Allen

Business Person of the Year is Bonny Walters

Student of the Years is Emma Hamilton-Payne

