Templeton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors seeking new members 

Posted: 5:28 am, September 29, 2021 by News Staff

Templeton chamber mixer
Submission deadline is Oct. 8

–The Templeton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is searching for community leaders who wish to contribute to the success of Templeton by helping to guide the chamber toward a vibrant future and are now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 board of directors.

This is an opportunity to join the Templeton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors in promoting economic vitality, empowering leaders, championing businesses, fostering civic engagement, and honoring history. To learn more about this position, read the chamber’s summary of expectations for 2022 board nominees.

For any further questions, reach out to info@templetonchamber.com.

Click here to apply. 

