Templeton Chamber of Commerce to host ‘Christmas on Main Street’



Event will feature merchant open houses, entertainment, tree auction, vendor fair and Santa meet & greet, plus children’s activities

– The Templeton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and volunteers are planning a community event to bring both residents and visitors together on Main Street to celebrate the holidays, on Saturday Dec. 18 from 4 to 7 p.m..

The event is free and open to the public, and will start on the south end of Main Street at 8th Street, at the American Legion Hall, where children can meet Santa, parents can shop at the craft fair (over 30 local vendors already confirmed, great for last minute gifts) and families can enjoy the Templeton 4-H petting zoo.

The Templeton Recreation Department will be hosting various children’s activities, at Main and 6th, and further down the street, enjoy the winter performance of Main Street Dance near their studio at Main and 2nd Street.

Bundle up the family and stroll historic Main Street, where local shops and restaurants will be decked out with lights and holiday décor, serving special treats and opening their doors to the community.

Surprises await up and down the street; Look for a “scavenger hunt” map at the chamber office at 321 Main Street and find all the trees to win a special treat from Santa.

Nine local businesses have selected nine local non-profits and then “adopted” a Christmas tree, which will be generously decorated by the adopting business, and auctioned off as a benefit to the non-profit. The Home Depot and Armet’s Landscaping donated the Christmas trees. The auction will go live online one week before the event and close that night. Potential bidders can view the trees, register at www.templetonchamber.com or on their Facebook page, and then place bids, starting Dec. 11.

All trees will be on display along Main Street at local businesses and the auction will close that evening, to allow for last minute bidding at the event. Winning bidders will take home the entire tree, with all décor and gifts, and the non-profit organization will get 100-percent of the auction proceeds. Other family friendly events to enjoy in Templeton that weekend are the Templeton Presbyterian Church “Living Nativity” on Friday Dec 17 and Saturday Dec 18 (just after our event) at 7 p.m. and then Sunday Dec 19 at 5:45 p.m. and 7 p.m., on the lawn of the church at Main and 6th street. No holiday in Templeton is complete without a drive or walk by the famous Blackburn Home, on the park at Old County Road and 5th Street, with their decorations and lights, on every evening from 6 to 9 p.m. through the holidays.

To learn more about the event, and/or how you can participate in it, please contact Sarah Maggelet at (805) 440-5418 or sarah@applynx.com.

