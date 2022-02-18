Templeton church hosting annual women’s conference

‘If: Gathering’ is a live-streamed conference from Dallas

– Templeton Presbyterian Church will host its sixth annual “IF: Gathering” local women’s conference March 4-5, 2022. An event that last year drew over one million women gathered in over 144 countries, “IF: Gathering” is a live-streamed conference from Dallas with speakers that are purposefully diverse in age, race, denomination, and purpose, including Jennie Allen, Christine Caine, Jada Edwards, Matt Chandler, Sadie Robertson Huff, Latasha Morrison, Rebekah Lyons, Dr. Curt Thompson, and Ruth Chou Simmons.

“IF: Gathering is structured as a two-part event designed to strengthen and encourage women of all ages from around the globe with biblical teaching and to help them step out into the world with a light where they see darkness”, says the event’s organizer Leslie Wallace. “There also will be breakout sessions, including discussions on living with compassion and conviction, bridging racial gaps in communities, embracing emotions, and how to live when a life of joy seems impossible.”

Friday night March 4 is a live virtual event designed to be viewed from the comfort of one’s home. Saturday, March 5, “IF: Gathering” will take place under the tent in the parking lot of Templeton Pres at 610 South Main Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event includes a live worship band, coffee, treats, and the chance to meet and interact with other women from North County.

Registration is online at www.templetonpres.org. The cost is $25; scholarships are available through Templeton Presbyterian.

