Templeton Community Services District named ‘District of Distinction’

District recognized for sound fiscal management policies and practices in district operations

– The Templeton Community Services District received the “District of Distinction” accreditation by the Special District Leadership Foundation (SDLF) for its sound fiscal management policies and practices in district operations.

“SDLF provides an independent audit review of the last three years of the district’s operations to ensure prudent fiscal practices,” said SDLF Chief Executive Officer Neil McCormick. The committee members who review the audits are volunteers from the special district community, including district controllers, directors of finance, and certified general managers.

In addition, the district’s board of directors and executive staff must also show proof of educational training in public governance, as well as compliance with ethics and harassment prevention training. Furthermore, to receive the recognition, the district’s website must include posting of transparency requirements, including election procedures and deadlines, posted board meeting schedules and agendas, the current district budget, the most recent financial audit, and a list of compensation for board members and staff or a link to the state controller’s webpage with the data.

The Templeton CSD’s mission is to “provide the community with water, sewer, fire, parks, recreation, refuse, lighting, and drainage services with the highest possible degree of cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and customer service.”

SDLF is an independent, non-profit organization formed to promote good governance and best practices among California’s special districts through certification, accreditation, and other recognition programs.

