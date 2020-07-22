Paso Robles News|Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Templeton Concerts in the Park canceled for 2020 

Posted: 3:44 am, July 22, 2020 by News Staff

Templeton Community Services District’s Recreation Department announced on Thursday that the dates and bands selected for the 2020 Summer Concerts in the Park would be rolled to the Summer of 2021.

“We are rolling our 2020 Summer Concerts in the Park calendar to the Summer of 2021, due to social distancing requirements and the restriction of large gatherings,” said Melissa Johnson, Recreation Supervisor for the Templeton Community Services District. “The health and well-being of our community is paramount to any event or program we offer, and with the current state and county social gathering restrictions still in place, we have had to make this difficult decision. We look forward to the day when we can gather with you as a community to celebrate all that makes Templeton a wonderful place to live, work, grow, and recreate.”



