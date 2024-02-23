Templeton Concerts in the Park lineup announced

Sponsors still needed

– The Templeton Community Services District has announced the lineup for the upcoming Templeton Recreation Concerts in the Park series. The ten bands selected represent a diverse mix of music including rock, country, blues, classics, funk, folk, pop, swing and R&B:

June 12: The Rockin’ Bs Band (country, rock and more)

June 19: Bad Obsession (classic rock and country)

June 26: The Molly Ringwald Project (80s rock, pop, and dance)

July 3: Talie & The Troublemakers (eclectic dance, rock, and pop)

July 10: The Vibe Setters (soulful funk)

July 17: Josh Rosenblum Band (funky pop/rock with roots in jazz/blues)

July 31: Death and Taxes Swing Band (big band swing)

Aug. 7: Ghost/monster (hits from all the eras)

Aug. 14: Big Wheel Cobra (classic/modern rock)

Aug. 21: Monte Mills & The Lucky Horseshoe Band (Country & Old Time Rock N Roll)

The 2024 Templeton Recreation summer concert series will take place on Wednesday evenings at Templeton Park starting June 12 and ending on August 21. There will be no concert on July 24. No dogs are allowed at the concerts.

Attendees should arrive at Templeton Park with low-back lawn chairs and blankets and prepare to sit back, relax, and enjoy an evening of free musical entertainment from 6-8 p.m. In addition to the concert each week, there will be food and beverages available for purchase from our approved vendors throughout the park.

Concert sponsors are still needed to offset more than $30,000 in program expenses. If interested, please contact us at (805) 434-4909 or email bheil@templetoncsd.org.

For additional concert information, visit www.templetoncsd.org.

