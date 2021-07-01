Templeton Concerts in the Park lineup announced for 2021

Popular summer events return after being canceled for 2020

–The Templeton Community Services District and Templeton Recreation have announced the 2021 Templeton Concerts in the Park schedule. Concerts happen Wednesday evenings at Templeton Park from 6 to 8 p.m.

July 21 – Joy Bonner Band will be playing fun and funky party hits

July 28 – Silk Ocean will be playing R&B and soul

August 4 – The Rockin’ B’s band will be playing Americana, country, rock, and more

Aug 11 – Soundhouse will be playing rock and roll

Aug. 18 – Truth About Seafood will be playing classic/modern rock

Aug. 25 – DV8 will be playing 80s dance/rock/nuwave

Sept. 1 – Unfinished Business will be playing 60s rock

Sept 8 – Los Gatos Locos will be playing Latin rock/funk

Sept. 15 – Monte Mills and the Lucky Horseshoe Band will be playing classic country and old-time rock

No dogs are allowed at the events, and no barbecues will be allowed but food and drinks will be available for purchase. No soliciting – approved vendors only. For more information visit templetoncsd.org.

