Templeton Concerts in the Park lineup announced for 2021 

Posted: 6:15 am, July 1, 2021 by News Staff

Templeton concerts in the park

Popular summer events return after being canceled for 2020

–The Templeton Community Services District and Templeton Recreation have announced the 2021 Templeton Concerts in the Park schedule. Concerts happen Wednesday evenings at Templeton Park from 6 to 8 p.m.

  • July 21 – Joy Bonner Band will be playing fun and funky party hits
  • July 28 – Silk Ocean will be playing R&B and soul
  • August 4 – The Rockin’ B’s band will be playing Americana, country, rock, and more
  • Aug 11 – Soundhouse will be playing rock and roll
  • Aug. 18 – Truth About Seafood will be playing classic/modern rock
  • Aug. 25 – DV8 will be playing 80s dance/rock/nuwave
  • Sept. 1 – Unfinished Business will be playing 60s rock
  • Sept 8 – Los Gatos Locos will be playing Latin rock/funk
  • Sept. 15 – Monte Mills and the Lucky Horseshoe Band will be playing classic country and old-time rock

 

No dogs are allowed at the events, and no barbecues will be allowed but food and drinks will be available for purchase. No soliciting – approved vendors only. For more information visit templetoncsd.org.

