Templeton Concerts in the Park start date delayed further 

–Templeton Community Services District’s Recreation Department has announced a further delay to the start of their Summer Concerts in the Park program.

They say they will continue to “wait and see” what the future will hold with regards to local social gathering restrictions and remain committed to postponing the start of this popular event as long as the calendar will allow. “The health and well-being of our community is paramount to any event or program we offer, and with the current social gathering restrictions still in place, we do not anticipate being able to host a concert in early-July as we had previously hoped,” said a press release.

The Templeton Community Park is operated by SLO County Parks and they are required to apply for permits to reserve and utilize that park. “At this time, we have been told that the County will not be issuing the necessary permits that would allow for a community gathering of this size and type until SLO County moves further along in the re-opening process. We are monitoring this situation closely and are hopeful for some sort of modified Concerts in the Park Series to take place in late Summer and into early Fall.”

The 2020 Templeton Concerts in the Park season was originally scheduled for Wednesdays in the Summer from June 10 through August 26, 2020, with 11 free concerts available for all to attend.

