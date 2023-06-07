Templeton Concerts in the Park start next week

Concerts are free to attend

– The Templeton Community Services District has announced that the Templeton Recreation Concerts in the Park series will start on Wednesday, June 14. The 2023 summer concert series will take place on Wednesday evenings at Templeton Park and go through Aug. 23 (no concert on July 27).

The ten bands selected represent a diverse mix of music including rock, county, blues, funk, folk, pop, and R&B:

June 14: Joy Bonner Band (rock, soul, and funk)

June 21: Way Out West (country and rock)

June 28: The Jump Jax (R&B, soul, rockabilly and jump swing)

July 5: Ghost/monster (feel food rock-n-roll)

July 12: Bad Obsession (Classic rock and country)

July 19: Unfinished With The Beatles (Beatles tribute)

Aug. 2: Garden Party (classic soft rock)

Aug. 9: Stellar Band (classic hits)

Aug. 16: The Brass Factory (dance, pop, funk, Motown, and R&B)

Aug. 23: Monte Mills and the Lucky Horseshoe Band (classic country and old-time rock-n-roll)

The community is encouraged to bring their family and friends (but no dogs are permitted) to Templeton Park with low-back lawn chairs and blankets. The concerts are free to attend and will begin at 6 p.m. and run until 8 p.m.

In addition to the concert each week, there will be approved vendors with food and beverages available for purchase in the park.

For additional information, call (805) 434-4909, or visit www.templetoncsd.org.

