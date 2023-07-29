Templeton CSD seeks members for Measure A Oversight Committee

Committee members must reside within the Templeton CSD boundaries, will serve an initial two-year term

– The Templeton Community Services District, an independent government agency providing water, sewer, fire and emergency services, solid waste, parks, and recreation, as well as limited drainage and street lighting services for about 8,000 residents, is calling on interested individuals to consider serving on the Measure A Oversight Committee. The district is looking for members of the public who are interested in serving on the committee.

Measure A, approved by district voters in 2019, instituted a special annual tax to fund Templeton fire and emergency services’ 24/7 staffing. The purpose of the committee is to independently review and inform the public and the board of directors concerning the expenditure of parcel tax revenues and to ensure that such revenues are expended in accordance with the intention of the voters.

The committee meets twice per year, on an as-needed basis, and typically during regular business hours. Committee members must reside within the Templeton CSD boundaries and will serve an initial two-year term.

Interested members of the public should submit an application for consideration by Aug. 28. One or more committee members are anticipated to be selected at the Sept. 5 board meeting.

Applications can be found by visiting https://templetoncsd.org/DocumentCenter/View/1762/Oversight-Committee-Application. Applications may be mailed to the district office at P.O Box 780, Templeton, CA 93465, dropped off at the district office located at 420 Crocker Street, or sent in via email to the board clerk at kdodson@templetoncsd.org.

For more information about Templeton CSD or the role of a committee member, contact Jeff Briltz, general manager at jbriltz@templetoncsd.org or (805) 434-4900, or visit www.templetoncsd.org.

