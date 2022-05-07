Templeton cyclist dies after being thrown from bike

Cyclist identified as Jeffrey Parks, 68, of Templeton

– A bicyclist from Templeton died last Saturday in Paso Robles after reportedly steering off the road and striking a drainage culvert, according to a report by the SLO Tribune.

The man, who has been identified as Jeffrey Parks, 68, was reportedly riding his bicycle at about 25 mph, westbound on Oakdale Road in Paso Robles, approaching Vineyard Drive at approximately 10:40 a.m. when he steered off the road. He reportedly traveled off the roadway and struck the culvert, causing his bike to overturn and throwing him off his seat.

He was wearing a helmet, but became “immediately unconscious.” Life-saving measures were reportedly performed on the scene, however, Parks died due to the blunt force trauma.

No further information is available at this time.

