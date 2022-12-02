Templeton doctor named ‘SLO County Physician of the Year’

Mareeni Stanislaus, MD, runs her own OB-GYN practice in Templeton

– The Central Coast Medical Association honored Mareeni Stanislaus, MD, as the 2022 Physician of the Year for San Luis Obispo County. Nominated by peers, the award is for a physician who has worked to improve the quality of health care, contributed to the education of other physicians, and engaged in community service and other activities outside of medicine.

Dr. Stanislaus was born in Sri Lanka and went to school first in London and then in Honolulu, where she graduated from the prestigious Punahou High School, which is President Obama’s alma mater. She received a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a Bachelor of Arts in Classical Studies from Stanford University before going on to the University of California San Diego for her Doctor of Medicine degree. She then completed her internship and residency at the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Stanislaus was among the first female OB/GYNs to serve the Central Coast when she began practicing here in 1996, and she opened her own clinic in Templeton in 2017.

Drs. David Bolivar, Justin Davis, Shan Thomas, and Elizabeth Vogler presented Dr. Stanislaus with the award at the Central Coast Medical Association’s Annual Membership Celebration, which happened to occur on her birthday. In addition, Mark Lisa, CEO of Tenet Health Central Coast, provided a video statement that thanked Dr. Stanislaus for her decades of service to the Central Coast and congratulated her on receiving this honor. Dr. Stanislaus was described as family-oriented, and she also treats her patients like they are family.

Besides enjoying spending time with her three children, two Newfoundland dogs, and two rabbits, Dr. Stanislaus takes pleasure in working at her family’s winery. Dr. Stanislaus and her husband, Ishka, started a vineyard in Paso Robles called Guyomar, which is named after Dr. Stanislaus’ father, and their first wine was released in 2013.

When accepting the award, Dr. Stanislaus said she was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and respect during the event. She thanked her colleagues, co-workers, friends, and family for supporting her and being instrumental in her career.

For more information, visit www.CCMAHealth.org.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media