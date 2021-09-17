Paso Robles News|Friday, September 17, 2021
Templeton Eagles host West Bakersfield tonight at Mike Curb Field 

Posted: 5:16 am, September 17, 2021 by News Staff

Kick-off is at 7 Friday night at Templeton High School

–The Templeton Eagles host West Bakersfield Friday night at Mike Curb Field.

The Eagles are 2-1 with a young team, and getting better each game. Sophomore Quarterback Anthony Chavez was brought up from JV last week after an injury sidelined QB Noel Brady for the season. Chavez joined nine other sophomores starting on the varsity team. He played well and led the Eagles to an overtime victory over Pioneer Valley 7-0.

West Bakersfield is undefeated. West is the alma mater of Eagles Head Coach Don Crow. Crow told his players Thursday afternoon, “I’ve never coached against West as a head coach. I graduated there 42 years ago. This game means a lot to me.”

The Vikings are coming off a 19-13 victory over Atascadero last Friday night in Bakersfield. Kick-off is at 7 Friday night at Templeton High School.

