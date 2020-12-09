Templeton estate jewelry auction to benefit Opera San Luis Obispo

–The jewelry collection from a Templeton estate has been left to Opera San Luis Obispo. With community support, this estate could raise well over $30,000 for Opera San Luis Obispo. The owner of the estate, Judith Baron, passed away last year unexpectedly and her will outlined that all the profits from the contents of the estate go to Opera San Luis Obispo. SLOCAL Estate Auctions, LLC is hosting this auction online at slocalestateauctions.com.

This estate sale is full of priceless antique jewelry including diamonds, sapphires, pearls, precious metals, and more. “With the new COVID-19 shutdowns, helping raise funds for our Opera SLO could not be more timely,” said Doug Little, owner of SLOCAL Estate Auctions, LLC. “This is an opportunity to help Opera SLO virtually without leaving your home” states Little. The first sale earlier this year, which was the household contents, raised well over $25,000.

“We’re depending on our community to show Opera SLO support by raising money through this once-in-a-lifetime auction” says Little. The auction is currently open and closes Thursday, Dec.17 starting at 7 p.m. Items are available for shipping. The estate is now available for viewing online at https://slocalestateauctions.com/auction/httpsslocalestateauctionscomoperaslojewelry

