Templeton Fire and Emergency Services hosting open house on Saturday 

Fire Prevention Week Open House is Saturday, Oct. 9

Templeton Fire & Emergency Services is extending an invite to the public to their Fire Prevention Week Open House. The event is happening on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m.- noon, during the same time as the Templeton Farmers Market, but located on 5th Street, directly in front of the firehouse. There will static apparatus display of current and retired apparatus, music from DJ Joy Bonner, vehicle fire and extrication demonstrations, and more.

The weather service anticipates temperatures in the high 60s, low 70s. Come meet the fire department staff and get a first-hand look at what they do to keep the community safe.

