Templeton Fire and Emergency will be staffed 24/7 starting Saturday

–Templeton Fire Chief Tom Peterson announced Thursday that Templeton Fire and Emergency Services will begin 24-7 staffing on Saturday, Oct. 31.

“The department is able to take this historic step due to the resounding 77-percent approval of Measure A by the Community in 2019” said Chief Peterson. “We are extremely appreciative of the overwhelming amount of support that we have received from Templeton residents and businesses and are excited to take this historic step in serving our community,” Peterson said.

The public is invited to come by the Fire Station located at 206 5th Street on Saturday, Oct. 31st from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for coffee and donuts to celebrate the official start of 24/7 staffing. People are welcome to check out the fire engines and meet the fire captains and reserve firefighters. Social distancing will be practiced and all parties are asked to wear masks.

General Manager Jeff Briltz said “I am very excited to transition to 24/7 staffing. This will provide a reliable and enhanced service for all Templeton residents and businesses. The transition would not have been possible without the hard work of so many people associated with the department and the district for the past 10-plus years.”

