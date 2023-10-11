Templeton Fire Department hosting open house this Saturday

– The Templeton Fire Department will be holding its annual Fire Prevention Week Open House this Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. The open house will be held at Templeton Fire Station, located at 206 5th Street in Templeton.

All ages are welcome to come meet Templeton Firefighters, learn about fire safety, and enjoy coffee and donuts while watching the crews perform a vehicle extrication demonstration.

This year’s theme is all about cooking safety. Cooking fires are the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of cooking fires and deaths. Help prevent cooking fires by following some of the following tips:

Facts:

The leading cause of fires in the kitchen is unattended cooking.

Most cooking fires in the home involve the kitchen stove.

“Cook with caution”

Be on alert! People who are sleepy or have consumed alcohol should not use the stove or stovetop.

Stay in the kitchen while frying, boiling, grilling, or broiling food. If you leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove.

While simmering, baking, or roasting food, check it regularly, remain in the home while the food is cooking, and use a timer.

Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — away from the stovetop.

To fight small grease fires:

On the stovetop, smother the flames by sliding a lid over the pan and turning off the burner. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.

For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.

If there is any doubt about fighting a small fire:

• Just get out! Close the door behind you to help contain the fire.

• Call 9-1-1 or the local emergency number from outside the home.

