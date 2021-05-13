Templeton Fire participating in stair climb fundraiser for the 8th year in a row

–The Templeton Fire Stairclimb Team has announced that for the 8th year in a row, the team will be participating in the annual Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. They say they are disappointed that they will not be traveling to Seattle this year for an in-person stair climb due to the continued COVID-19 restrictions; however, they look forward to climbing locally instead.

On Saturday, May 15, 2021, the Templeton Fire Stairclimb Team will be at Volunteer Stadium (Templeton High School) at 8 a.m. They invite the community to come meet the team and, if interested, climb alongside participating firefighters as they climb the stadium steps. In addition, they are asking the community that if anyone would like to honor/memory of someone battling cancer, to please send their name and a photo of the honoree so that they can hang pictures around in the stadium to inspire them while the team makes their climb. Send digital photos to bwall@templetoncsd.org by Thursday, May 13 at 12 p.m.

Social distancing will be maintained due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here for more information.

