Templeton Firefighter’s Association pancake breakfast will be a drive-up event

–The Templeton Firefighter’s Association has announced that the annual 4th of July Pancake Breakfast will take place Saturday, July 4, 2020, and will be a drive-up/take-out. The Firefighter’s Association, with the guidance of the SLO County Public Health Department, has worked to create a safe and healthy environment to make pancakes for friends, family, and community members to enjoy.

There will be designated pick-up times with scheduled tickets from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. The drive-up will take place in front of the Fire Station (206 5th Street). There will be a designated place for showing your tickets in electronic or printed form. A firefighter will then bring the meals to your car. The Firefighter’s Association is encouraging those interested in this event to drive from Main Street or Crocker Street onto Fifth Street to keep traffic flowing smoothly.

Tickets are currently available on Eventbrite. Community members are encouraged to purchase tickets on-line, as there is a limited amount of non-ticketed purchases that can be fulfilled. Tickets are $5 per meal, which include two pancakes and sausage links with butter, syrup, and utensils.

Donations will be accepted from the website under “ticket options.” Proceeds will be used to purchase needed equipment, and support community events and charities, such as the Alisa Ann Ranch Burn Foundation.

For more information, contact Templeton Firefighters Association President Madison Harris at 2madsrenee@gmail.com

