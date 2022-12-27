Paso Robles News|Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Templeton firefighters practice stair climbing on Christmas morning 

Posted: 6:45 am, December 27, 2022 by News Staff

Climbers smiling

Members of the fire department will participate in annual stair climb to fight cancer in March

– On Christmas morning, three members of the Templeton Fire Department climbed stairs at Templeton High School football field.

While many in the North County opened presents with their families or prepared for a Christmas dinner, Captain Brandon Wall, Cade Posner, and Madison Harris climbed stairs in full gear at the Templeton High School football stadium.Stair CLlmbers in action

Captain Brandon Wall said he’s training for the Leukemia Lymphoma Stairclimb Event in Seattle in a few weeks, which raises money to fight Cancer and Lymphoma.

The LLS Firefighter Stairclimb will be held on March 12 at the Columbia Center, which is one of the highest buildings west of the Mississippi. More than 2,000 firefighters from the United States and around the world will take part. Captain Wall and five other members of the Templeton Fire Department are participating. Truck with two climbers

Anyone who would like to donate to fight Leukemia and Lymphoma is encouraged to go to the LLS Firefighter Stairclimb website or contact the Templeton Fire Department.

In Seattle, firefighters will climb 69 floors in full gear. Captain Wall says, “It’s the least we can do for those who suffer from cancer.”

