Templeton Fourth of July parade is postponed to Sept. 12

The Templeton Rotary Club announced Friday that the town’s popular Fourth of July parade is canceled:

The Rotary Club of Templeton regretfully announces the postponement of our annual July 4th Parade celebration for 2020. After conferring with county and state officials, due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions on large gatherings, and the overwhelming support and attendance our annual event has exhibited, we cannot at this time, in good conscience, with practical health and safety precautions, sponsor an event that promotes close social and friendly interaction.

We would like to thank all our past participants, attendees, and sponsors, and ask you to mark your calendars for September 12, 2020. This is our tentative postponement date to coincide with our Founder’s Day Fall Festival, that we hope to co-host with the Templeton Chamber of Commerce. Should conditions allow, we will also host a “Victory” parade that morning at 10 am to initiate the day’s festivities!

So, as we move forward, we encourage people to practice healthy habits, good hygiene, and appropriate social distancing, yet re-engage in business and living. Rotary encourages you to join us in our Mission to:

“To provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through its fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.’

Hope to see everyone in September!

Dr. David C. La Rue

President – 2019/2020

Rotary Club of Templeton

