Templeton girls’ volleyball team beats Arroyo Grande

With the win, Templeton moves into a three-way tie for second with Mission Prep and Arroyo Grande at 4-2 in league

– On Tuesday night the Templeton Eagles hosted the Arroyo Grande Eagles in girls’ volleyball and a lot was at stake. AG was sitting in second with only one loss in the Mountain League to undefeated SLO and Templeton with two league losses looking for a chance to move up in the league standings. Everyone in attendance witnessed a great match with nearly every game going back and forth. Templeton won in four games: 25-19, 25-20, 27-29, and 27-25. With the win, Templeton moves into a three-way tie for second with Mission Prep and Arroyo Grande at 4-2 in league.

Following the game, first-year coach Meredith Phillips talked about the game and her team. “I am so proud of the girls for fighting so hard in the game last night. They left it all out there and worked for every point. The improvements we have made this season are showing up when it counts and I couldn’t be more excited for the second round of league play. “

Lucia Barroso led Templeton with 16 kills and four blocks. Jayden Fielder had 10 digs and 5 aces. Tanna Tartaglia had 12 digs Bradee Breckenridge had 39 assists, nine digs, and seven kills.

The Eagles are in a tournament this weekend and then have two big matches next week. Reflecting on the week ahead Coach Phillips said, “I’m very excited to play Mission at home on Tuesday! Will be a fun rematch and will hope to secure that second-place spot until we play SLO on Thursday.”

-Photos and report by Matt Macfarlane, Director of Student Activities, Link Crew Advisor, Templeton High School