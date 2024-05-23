Templeton Glass building playhouse for local family

Project is in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County

– Templeton Glass will join Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County to build a playhouse for a local family today from 9 a.m. to approximately 2 p.m. The event will take place at Templeton Glass’s location at 3850 Ramada Dr. Ste B2, Paso Robles, Calif.

The playhouse build program is a Habitat For Humanity SLO initiative that unites creative volunteers and generous sponsors to create custom playhouses for deserving local families. The program aims to provide children with a space to play, create, and call their own, while offering a meaningful team-building experience for participants.

Templeton Glass regularly engages in volunteer work at the Habitat SLO ReStore in Paso Robles on rainy days when normal window and glass installation work cannot be performed.

Owners Rena, Jim, and Kelly Flannagan, along with Templeton Glass employees, will construct a 4′ x 4′ playhouse for a local family. Their dedication reflects the company’s values of community support and engagement.

“We are thrilled to partner with Habitat SLO and be part of such a heartwarming initiative,” said Kelly Flannagan. “Our team is excited to use our skills to bring joy to a local family and contribute positively to our community.”

Nominations for families to receive a playhouse are open year-round, and the community is encouraged to nominate deserving local families. To nominate a family, learn more about the Playhouse Build program, or see a brief video about the initiative, please visit habitatslo.org.

