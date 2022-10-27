Templeton High Drama to present ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

The play is a ‘madcap romp’ of confused young lovers chasing one another through a forest outside of Athens

– The Bard returns to the TPAC stage this November as Templeton High Drama presents the comedy A Midsummer Night’s Dream. One of Shakespeare’s most popular plays, it tells the story of star-crossed lovers, disapproving fathers, rude mechanicals–and plenty of fairies.

Directed by Templeton theatre arts instructor Catherine Kingsbury, the play will be performed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 3 and 4 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, Nov. 10 and 11 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. Tickets are available at templetondrama.org for $15 per person and $12 for seniors, teachers, and students with ID. Proceeds help support the Templeton High School Drama Program.

The play, a favorite with audiences, is a “madcap romp” of confused young lovers chasing one another through a forest outside of Athens. Adding to the fun are the king and queen of the fairies, embroiled in their own domestic squabbles, and a troupe of rustic players hoping to impress the Athenian duke with their thespian talents. Throw in a magic potion concocted from a flower and a sprite who delights in mischief, and the stage is set for an evening of laughter and enchantment.

