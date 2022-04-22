Templeton High School Athletes of the Week

Eagle: Max Mudgett

Sport: Track & Field

Coaches comment: I nominate Max Mudgett For Athlete of the week. Every day Max shows up with the enthusiasm and a positive attitude ready to push himself to improve. Max has shown great character and leadership qualities throughout practice and competition and is a great teammate to those around him. Max has had some great PRs this week and it’s all due to his personal commitment and hard work. Great job! – Coach Adam Medina

Eagle: Braxton Woods

Sport: Boys Varsity Tennis

Year: Sophomore

Coaches comment: In his first year playing tennis he has moved up the ladder to hold the #5 spot. Braxton has a great work ethic, and determination to improve with every practice and match. That effort paid off, finishing #6, and qualifying in the top 6 for doubles (with partner Trenton Borges), in the Ocean League playoff held in Nipomo. The top six from Ocean League will face the top 6 of the Mountain League, on April 29th & 30th at San Luis Obispo High School. I look forward to the next two years with Braxton and a great ending to our season. – Coach Nicol Zundel

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Templeton High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, showing improvement at practices, or bring a great attitude to the team. Contact scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com for more information.

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week

