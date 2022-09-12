Templeton High School Athlete of the Week

Eagle: Kaidyn Woolf

Sport: Girls Varsity Volleyball

Year: Senior

Coach’s comment: Kaidyn Woolf is Templeton High School’s athlete of the week. She is a setter and team leader. – Coach Jennifer Webb Hillman

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Templeton High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, showing improvement at practices, or bring a great attitude to the team. Contact scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com for more information.

