Templeton High School Athlete of the Week

Eagle: Chase Tapia

Sport: Track and Field

Year: Junior

Coach’s comment: Chase is a thoughtful teammate and a dedicated runner. I am impressed with his willingness to try new events and continue to be impressed with the steady improvements he’s made with each meet. He is now a solid member of the 4x800m relay, as well as the open 800m. – Coach Rosalie Smith

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Templeton High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, showing improvement at practices, or bringing a great attitude to the team. Contact scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com for more information.

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week

Amy & Jaime’s Place opened in 2020 to serve their community at the height of the pandemic and has managed to not only survive but thrive. A taste of local life, the cafe serves a range of favored freshly prepared dishes as well as seasonal specials. They offer a selection of products from the Central Coast in their gift shop, such as honey, olive oil, snacks, and baked goods. And don’t forget about their amazing catering! Amy & Jaime’s Place is at 1255 Las Tablas Road Suite 102 in Templeton. 805-434-1800. opened in 2020 to serve their community at the height of the pandemic and has managed to not only survive but thrive. A taste of local life, the cafe serves a range of favored freshly prepared dishes as well as seasonal specials. They offer a selection of products from the Central Coast in their gift shop, such as honey, olive oil, snacks, and baked goods. And don’t forget about their amazing catering! Amy & Jaime’s Place is at 1255 Las Tablas Road Suite 102 in Templeton. 805-434-1800. https://www.instagram.com/amyandjaimesplace/

Umpqua Bank believes that we can build economic vitality together. They do that by putting their priority on people and our community. They are a bank but think of them as your financial partner. Because Umpqua knows that the best way forward is together. Together for People. Together for business. Together for better. They provide personalized one-on-one customer service to achieve all your banking and lending needs. Visit them at 624 S. Main Street, Templeton, CA 93465, www.umpquabank.com, (805)400-6030

Tenet Health Central Coast is an integrated healthcare system consisting of two acute care hospitals and several affiliated entities, including primary and specialty care, outpatient imaging and laboratories across the Central Coast. The hospitals are Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, the county’s only designated trauma center, in San Luis Obispo, Calif., and Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, Calif. Among their numerous recognitions for quality and compassion, both are internationally recognized Baby-Friendly birth facilities and both have earned the “LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader” designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. Tenet Health Central Coast serves many diverse communities throughout the Central Coast, enabling all that come through its doors have access to quality, coordinated care and advanced specialty services at convenient locations. To learn more about Tenet Health Central Coast, please visit www.tenethealthcentralcoast.com.

Share To Social Media