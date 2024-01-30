Templeton High School Athletes of the Week

Eagle: Trevon Carter Givens

Sport: Varsity Boys Basketball

Year: Junior

Comment: In a 72-70 overtime loss to Atascadero High, Trevon scored 27 points, took down 20 rebounds and blocked 5 shots. His third block of the night broke the single season Templeton High School record for blocks and now gives him 64 and with 7 games left he looks to add to his impressive totals. “Trevon is a tremendously talented basketball player but what makes him more impressive is the fact that he is coachable. He consistently demonstrates both the desire and work ethic to improve as a player and young man.” – Templeton High School Athletics Coach Lawren Ramos

Eagle: Charlie Dahlen

Sport: Varsity Boys Soccer

Year: Senior

Comment: Charlie is a team captain and the anchor for our defense. He has incredible skill, is extremely competitive, and is a tenacious player. – Templeton High School Athletics

Eagle: Zach

Sport: Varsity Boys Soccer

Year: Senior

Comment: Zack has been a strong player on the back line this year. He is big, fast, possesses incredible stamina, and attacks the goal well out of the back. – Templeton High School Athletics

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Templeton High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, showing improvement at practices, or bringing a great attitude to the team. Contact scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com for more information.

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week

Tenet Health Central Coast is an integrated healthcare system consisting of two acute care hospitals and several affiliated entities, including primary and specialty care, outpatient imaging and laboratories across the Central Coast. The hospitals are Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, the county’s only designated trauma center, in San Luis Obispo, Calif., and Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, Calif. Among their numerous recognitions for quality and compassion, both are internationally recognized Baby-Friendly birth facilities and both have earned the “LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader” designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. Tenet Health Central Coast serves many diverse communities throughout the Central Coast, enabling all that come through its doors have access to quality, coordinated care and advanced specialty services at convenient locations. To learn more about Tenet Health Central Coast, please visit www.tenethealthcentralcoast.com.

Solarponics mission is to help central coast residents achieve energy independence, save money, and enrich their lives, and we’ve been doing exactly that since 1975. We install solar electric systems, solar pool heating, heat pump water heating, radiant heat and cooling, EV charge systems, for residential and commercial projects on the central coast. Call (805) 466-5595 or click www.solarponics.com today to see how we can help you reduce energy and save money.

Share To Social Media