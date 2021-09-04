Templeton High School Athletes of the Week

Player: Demi Onings

Sport: Cheer



Player: Keani Neuhs

Sport: Cross Country

Player: Rayne Waltmire

Sport: Girls Varsity Volleyball

All coaches at Templeton High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, showing improvement at practices, or bringing a great attitude to the team. Contact scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com for more information.

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week

All About Events is the trusted local expert of all things weddings and events on the Central Coast. Their team of knowledgeable account managers are ready to help you create the event or wedding day of your dreams with our exceptionally managed inventory. 198 Cow Meadow Pl, Paso Robles, CA 93446, Allaboutevents.com, (805) 239-7777.

Delta Liquid Energy has been providing customers in North SLO County with dependable and safe propane service for over 85 years. They have been proudly family-owned and operated since 1936. They are ready to support your home or business with a reliable, environmentally friendly energy source. Contact DLE today for all your residential, commercial, and agricultural propane needs. 1960 Ramada Dr. Building A, Paso Robles, CA 93446, deltaliquidenergy.com, (805) 239-0616.

Tenet Health Central Coast is an integrated healthcare system consisting of two acute care hospitals, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Calif., and Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, Calif., and diverse affiliated entities that include primary and specialty care, urgent care, outpatient imaging and laboratories across California’s Central Coast. Sierra Vista, which has earned an “A” from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade in every reporting period since it was created, puts cutting-edge technology into the hands of experienced medical specialists to deliver quality healthcare. Learn more at www.TenetHealthCentralCoast.com.

