Templeton High School Athletes of the Week

Templeton High School Athletes of the Week

Eagles: Jack Wood

Sport: Varsity Football

Coaches comment: Jack Wood is our leading rusher for the season, 914 yards in seven games. He is also our leading receiver. Jack has punted, kicked extra points, and thrown two passes this year. He has done anything we have asked him to do, plus he will volunteer to help in any way he can. Jack is a charismatic team leader and pushes himself every day in practice. We are very fortunate to have him on our team. – Coach Don Crow

Eagles: Ashlyn Miller

Sport: Varsity Tennis

Coaches comment: Ashlyn Miller is a senior and a third-year varsity player. Ashlyn is our prankster of the team and always tries to have fun. She is a consistent player on the courts playing singles and added in playing doubles this year and doing a great job. She is a pleasure to have on our team.

– Coach Nicol Zundel

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Templeton High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, showing improvement at practices, or bringing a great attitude to the team. Contact scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com for more information.

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week

All About Events is the trusted local expert of all things weddings and events on the Central Coast. Their team of knowledgeable account managers are ready to help you create the event or wedding day of your dreams with our exceptionally managed inventory. 198 Cow Meadow Pl, Paso Robles, CA 93446, Allaboutevents.com, (805) 239-7777.

Delta Liquid Energy has been providing customers in North SLO County with dependable and safe propane service for over 85 years. They have been proudly family-owned and operated since 1936. They are ready to support your home or business with a reliable, environmentally friendly energy source. Contact DLE today for all your residential, commercial, and agricultural propane needs. 1960 Ramada Dr. Building A, Paso Robles, CA 93446, deltaliquidenergy.com, (805) 239-0616.

Tenet Health Central Coast is an integrated healthcare system consisting of two acute care hospitals and several affiliated entities, including primary and specialty care, urgent care, outpatient imaging and laboratories across the Central Coast. The hospitals are Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, the county’s only designated trauma center, in San Luis Obispo, Calif., and Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, Calif. Among their numerous recognitions for quality and compassion, both are internationally recognized Baby-Friendly birth facilities and both have earned the “LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader” designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. Tenet Health Central Coast serves many diverse communities throughout the Central Coast, enabling all that come through its doors have access to quality, coordinated care and advanced specialty services at convenient locations. To learn more about Tenet Health Central Coast, please visit www.tenethealthcentralcoast.com.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related