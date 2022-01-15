Templeton High School Athletes of the Week

Eagle: Gabriel Solterro

Sport: Templeton Boys Varsity Soccer

Coaches comment: Gabe is a senior defender and a leader of our team. Gabe plays a critical role in both leading our team on the field and displaying a high level of sportsmanship. He is respectful of every team member regardless of skill and ability. He is a great representative of the Eagles soccer program. – Templeton High School Boys Soccer Coach Brad Rubin

Eagle: Lucia Barrosa

Sport: Templeton Women’s Basketball

Coaches comment: Sophmore Lucia Barrosa was instrumental in our tourney in Arvin. We won three games and won our division. Lucia earned all-tourney honors and averaged 9 points and 11 rebounds. She also played very tight defense really shutting down the inside game for all three games. – Templeton High School Coach Shawn Koehler

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Templeton High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, showing improvement at practices, or bring a great attitude to the team. Contact scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com for more information.

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week

All About Events is the trusted local expert of all things weddings and events on the Central Coast. Their team of knowledgeable account managers are ready to help you create the event or wedding day of your dreams with our exceptionally managed inventory. 198 Cow Meadow Pl, Paso Robles, CA 93446, Allaboutevents.com, (805) 239-7777.

Delta Liquid Energy has been providing customers in North SLO County with dependable and safe propane service for over 85 years. They have been proudly family-owned and operated since 1936. They are ready to support your home or business with a reliable, environmentally friendly energy source. Contact DLE today for all your residential, commercial, and agricultural propane needs. 1960 Ramada Dr. Building A, Paso Robles, CA 93446, deltaliquidenergy.com, (805) 239-0616.

Tenet Health Central Coast is an integrated healthcare system consisting of two acute care hospitals and several affiliated entities, including primary and specialty care, urgent care, outpatient imaging and laboratories across the Central Coast. The hospitals are Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, the county’s only designated trauma center, in San Luis Obispo, Calif., and Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, Calif. Among their numerous recognitions for quality and compassion, both are internationally recognized Baby-Friendly birth facilities and both have earned the “LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader” designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. Tenet Health Central Coast serves many diverse communities throughout the Central Coast, enabling all that come through its doors have access to quality, coordinated care and advanced specialty services at convenient locations. To learn more about Tenet Health Central Coast, please visit www.tenethealthcentralcoast.com.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related