Templeton High School Athletes of the Week

Eagle: Ben Redd

Sport: Track and Field

Year: Sophomore

Coaches comment: Our Athlete of the Week is Ben Redd, a sophomore sprinter who competes in the 100m, 4x100m and long jump. Ben puts in 100% at practice and has shown an incredible amount of dedication to his sport and his teammates. Ben took first place in the 100m at the Santa Maria, Templeton, Mission meet, and PR’d just recently at the Atascadero Dual. He also helped his 4×100 team take first place at the 2022 Elks County Meet in Arroyo Grande! – Coach Rosalie Smith

Eagle: Robbie Lardner

Sport: Baseball Team

Year: Senior

Coaches comment: Robbie Lardner threw a no-hitter against St Joe. Going eight innings and striking out 10 last Monday and then on Monday, May 2, Robbie was 2-4 at the plate with 2 triples. The later being a 3 run walk of to beat top ranked Righetti 5-4! – Coach JR Reynolds

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Templeton High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, showing improvement at practices, or bring a great attitude to the team. Contact scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com for more information.

