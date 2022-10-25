Templeton High School Athletes of the Week

Eagle: Jan Martinus

Sport: Football

Year: Senior

Coach’s comment: Templeton football athlete of the week is #4 Jan Martinus. Jan is a senior co-captain and helped lead our team to victory last Friday night vs. Morro Bay. Jan had 113 yards on 22 carries and three touchdowns. Jan is a three-year varsity player, but his 1st year playing running back. Jan is a vocal leader and has worked extremely hard to have a great senior year. His efforts every day are an example for our younger players – Coach Don Crow

Eagle: Emma Zouabe

Sport: Girl Varsity Tennis Team

Year: Junior

Coach’s comment: Emma Zouabe is in her third year on the girl varsity tennis team. Emma battled the whole season with a goal and determination. She accomplished and finished the Mountain League season as the #1 singles player going into our league prelims, with a 10-1 record (15-1 overall). Despite having a cold, Emma didn’t give up, qualifying for the 2nd day, finishing up #2, qualifying Emma for the Area tournament vs the top in the Ocean League Friday, Nov 4th. Emma is such a great person, she works hard on and off the courts. It has been a pleasure to coach Emma these last 3 years and I look forward to her finishing up strong in CIF Individuals and CIF team with her teammates. – Coach Nicol Zundel

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Templeton High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, showing improvement at practices, or bringing a great attitude to the team. Contact scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com for more information.

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week

Amy & Jaime’s Place opened in 2020 to serve their community at the height of the pandemic and has managed to not only survive but thrive. A taste of local life, the cafe serves a range of favored freshly prepared dishes as well as seasonal specials. They offer a selection of products from the Central Coast in their gift shop, such as honey, olive oil, snacks, and baked goods. And don’t forget about their amazing catering! Amy & Jaime’s Place is at 1255 Las Tablas Road Suite 102 in Templeton. 805-434-1800. opened in 2020 to serve their community at the height of the pandemic and has managed to not only survive but thrive. A taste of local life, the cafe serves a range of favored freshly prepared dishes as well as seasonal specials. They offer a selection of products from the Central Coast in their gift shop, such as honey, olive oil, snacks, and baked goods. And don’t forget about their amazing catering! Amy & Jaime’s Place is at 1255 Las Tablas Road Suite 102 in Templeton. 805-434-1800. https://www.instagram.com/amyandjaimesplace/

Umpqua Bank believes that we can build economic vitality together. They do that by putting their priority on people and our community. They are a bank but think of them as your financial partner. Because Umpqua knows that the best way forward is together. Together for People. Together for business. Together for better. They provide personalized one-on-one customer service to achieve all your banking and lending needs. Visit them at 624 S. Main Street, Templeton, CA 93465, www.umpquabank.com, (805)400-6030

Tenet Health Central Coast is an integrated healthcare system consisting of two acute care hospitals and several affiliated entities, including primary and specialty care, outpatient imaging and laboratories across the Central Coast. The hospitals are Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, the county’s only designated trauma center, in San Luis Obispo, Calif., and Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, Calif. Among their numerous recognitions for quality and compassion, both are internationally recognized Baby-Friendly birth facilities and both have earned the “LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader” designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. Tenet Health Central Coast serves many diverse communities throughout the Central Coast, enabling all that come through its doors have access to quality, coordinated care and advanced specialty services at convenient locations. To learn more about Tenet Health Central Coast, please visit www.tenethealthcentralcoast.com.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media