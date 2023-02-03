Templeton High School Athletes of the Week
Eagle: Delaney Dusi
Sport: Varsity Soccer
Year: Senior
Coach’s comment: #8 Senior Delaney Dusi has been an integral part of the success we have achieved over the last few years. She is a quiet leader and fearless player. She is a great teammate and a positive influence on the team. She has been working at center back for the team and doing all the defensive work required by the position. It’s not glamorous work, but vitally important. – Templeton High School Athletics
Eagle: Eli Haas
Sport: Soccer
Year: Senior
Coach’s comment: Eli Haas, Senior Forward, #15, has been a welcomed teammate for the Eagles this year. He has a great attitude, encourages others, and always wants the best for the team. – Templeton High School Athletics
Eagle: Ben Redd
Sport: Soccer
Year: Junior
Coach’s comment: Ben Redd, Junior Defender, is full of energy and never stops moving. He is an excellent teammate and is always looking to create a positive atmosphere. Ben is also an excellent student and exemplifies what it means to be a student-athlete. – Templeton High School Athletics
Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Templeton High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, showing improvement at practices, or bringing a great attitude to the team. Contact scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com for more information.
Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week
