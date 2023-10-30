Templeton High School Athletes of the Week

Eagle: Wyatt Ramey

Sport: Varsity Football

Year: Senior

Comment: Wyatt Ramey Senior-Wyat has been our leading rusher in league games. He is an extremely hard worker in the weight room and a quiet leader of our football team. At the beginning of the season he was learning a new position to help the team, but he was moved back to fullback before league and has been our go-to guy for the past few weeks. The most impressive thing about Wyatt is that he is truly a student first. He has not missed a day of school EVER!! This includes Kindergarten till his senior year. – Head Coach Don Crow, Templeton High School Athletics

Eagle: Melissa and Vanessa Chavez

Sport: Cross Country

Year: Juniors

Comment: Both athletes have stood out in cross country this year, improving their times from last season by minutes. These sisters PR’d their two mile last week in Clovis and bring unmatched fun and positivity to the team! – Templeton High School Athletics

Eagle: Emma Zouabe

Sport: Varsity Girls Tennis

Year: Senior

Comment: Emma has lead the team all season in the #1 position and continued play with the same consistency this week in CIF playoffs winning all of her matches in singles and doubles. She will continue on to CIF Area Playoffs next weekend with her doubles partner Aida Terrizzi. – Templeton High School Athletics

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Templeton High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, showing improvement at practices, or bringing a great attitude to the team. Contact scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com for more information.

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week

Tenet Health Central Coast is an integrated healthcare system consisting of two acute care hospitals and several affiliated entities, including primary and specialty care, outpatient imaging and laboratories across the Central Coast. The hospitals are Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, the county’s only designated trauma center, in San Luis Obispo, Calif., and Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, Calif. Among their numerous recognitions for quality and compassion, both are internationally recognized Baby-Friendly birth facilities and both have earned the “LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader” designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. Tenet Health Central Coast serves many diverse communities throughout the Central Coast, enabling all that come through its doors have access to quality, coordinated care and advanced specialty services at convenient locations. To learn more about Tenet Health Central Coast, please visit www.tenethealthcentralcoast.com.

Solarponics mission is to help central coast residents achieve energy independence, save money, and enrich their lives, and we’ve been doing exactly that since 1975. We install solar electric systems, solar pool heating, heat pump water heating, radiant heat and cooling, EV charge systems, for residential and commercial projects on the central coast. Call (805) 466-5595 or click www.solarponics.com today to see how we can help you reduce energy and save money.

