Templeton High School Athletes of the Week

Eagle: Lane Miller

Sport: Varsity Boy’s Soccer

Year: Senior

Comment: Lane is a senior forward who recorded two assists in our game against Immanuel. Lane has consistently demonstrated a strong desire to compete. He is the strongest and most physical player on this year’s squad. – Templeton High School Athletics

Eagle: Sebastian Hass

Sport: Varsity Boy’s Soccer

Year: Junior

Comment: Sebastian is one of the most committed and smartest players on this year’s team. His soft spoken demeanor is offset by his aggressive and tenacious play. – Templeton High School Athletics

Eagle: Kayden Akers, Evann Moore, Reagan, Clarah, and Team

Sport: JV Girl’s Soccer

Comment: JV girls soccer got the shut out 2-0 against atown! Goals by Kayden Akers, and Evann Moore. Players of the game are Reagan for forward, Evann for midfield, our defense line as a whole, and Clarah and Kayden in goal for the shutout. – Templeton High School Athletics

Eagle: Ryan McNamee

Sport: Boys Basketball

Stats:

vs. Lompoc 15 points, 5 Rebounds, 3 Assists, 1 Steal, 1 Block

vs. Righetti 9 points, 8 Rebounds, 2 Assists, 3 Steals

Games:

Templeton 79 vs. Lompoc 51

Templeton 55 vs. Righetti 45

Comment: Ryan works extremely hard on all aspects of his game and leads our team in several statistical categories. – Coach Lawren Ramos

Eagle: Trevon Carter-Givens

Sport: Boys Basketball

Stats:

vs. Lompoc 9 points, 13 Rebounds, 1 Assist, 2 Steals, 1 Block

vs. Righetti 16 points, 12 Rebounds, 3 Assists, 1 Steal, 3 Blocks

Games:

Templeton 79 vs. Lompoc 51

Templeton 55 vs. Righetti 45

Comment: Trevon is a dominant player at both ends of the floors. There is not a team that we have played where he has not disrupted their game plan. – Coach Lawren Ramos

