Templeton High School Athletes of the Week

Templeton High School Soccer

Player: Eagle Merran Grindley

Sport: Varsity Soccer

Year: Class of 2021

Coach’s comment: Senior Merran Grindley scored five goals vs. Mission High School. Merran and the team have been catching fire. They scored an 8-1 win with 5 by Merran. She is a wonderful person, a great teammate, and a nightmare for our opponents.

Templeton High School Basketball Player: Eagle Xander Shaw

Sport: Varsity Basketball

Coach’s comment:

Stats through the first two games of the season are: 19 Points Per Game Avg

10 Rebounds Per Game Avg

2.5 Steals Per Game Avg

Shooting 69.9% field goal percentage

–Coach Andrew Cherry

All coaches at Templeton High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, showing improvement at practices, or bringing a great attitude to the team. See more Templeton Athletes of the Week here.

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week

All About Events is the trusted local expert of all things weddings and events on the Central Coast. Their team of knowledgeable account managers are ready to help you create the event or wedding day of your dreams with our exceptionally managed inventory. 198 Cow Meadow Pl, Paso Robles, CA 93446, Allaboutevents.com, (805) 239-7777.

Delta Liquid Energy has been providing customers in North SLO County with dependable and safe propane service for over 85 years. They have been proudly family-owned and operated since 1936. They are ready to support your home or business with a reliable, environmentally friendly energy source. Contact DLE today for all your residential, commercial, and agricultural propane needs. 1960 Ramada Dr. Building A, Paso Robles, CA 93446, deltaliquidenergy.com, (805) 239-0616.

Kinetix Physical Therapy provides individualized, patient-centered, evidence-based physical therapy. They strive to influence movement across the lifespan for all abilities. Doing so may mean relieving pain, increasing function at home or work, or enhancing athletic performance. Patients benefit from efficient and modernized business practices including 21st-century communication and health education. Kinetix PT values quality care, customer service, and understanding because building trusting relationships with patients and the local community is of the utmost importance. 959 Las Tablas Rd, Templeton, CA 93465, kinetixphysicaltherapy.com (805) 286-4794.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for the homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the athletes of Templeton High School, as they have deep roots in the community. P.O.Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283

Red Soles Winery is a small, family-owned, and operated winery in the Willow Creek District. All of their wines are sourced from their own vineyard. They have a full selection of wines ranging from rose’, whites, reds, and dessert. They also have been making their own spirits since 2012. Please come by and check them out. Open daily from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Visit their website at redsoleswinery.com, or call for an appointment (805) 226-9898.

Tenet Health Central Coast is an integrated healthcare system consisting of two acute care hospitals, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Calif., and Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, Calif., and diverse affiliated entities that include primary and specialty care, urgent care, outpatient imaging and laboratories across California’s Central Coast. Sierra Vista, which has earned an “A” from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade in every reporting period since it was created, puts cutting-edge technology into the hands of experienced medical specialists to deliver quality healthcare. Learn more at www.TenetHealthCentralCoast.com.

