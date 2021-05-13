Templeton High School Athletes of the Week

Templeton High School Softball

Player: Eagle Charlotte Forniss

Sport: Varsity Softball

Year: Class of 2021

Coach’s comment: Charlotte Forniss is the Eagle Softball player of the week. Charlotte is one of our senior leaders and has been stellar all season at the plate and in the pitching circle. Charlotte missed her sophomore year due to a shoulder injury and most of her junior year after the season was suspended. She is making the most of her senior year. She is a calm leader who leads by example as well as verbally. Charlotte was near perfect in the doubleheader vs. the SLO Tigers. Pitching a shutout and going 6 for 7, gathering 7 RBI’s and hitting 2 homeruns. – Coach Keith Swank

Templeton High Tennis

Player: Eagle Audrey Krupa

Sport: Varsity Tennis

Year: Class of 2022

Coach’s comment: Audrey has stepped up to help lead our varsity team into the playoffs. She is energetic, creative, compassionate, but competitive. It has been such a joy to watch Audrey grow in our sport of tennis. She just gets better with every practice and match. Audrey has taken her knowledge of tennis and is now sharing that knowledge with our 3 JV players we have brought up to help Varsity in our playoffs. She is a wonderful person and a huge asset to our team. – Coach Nicol Zundel

All coaches at Templeton High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, showing improvement at practices, or bringing a great attitude to the team. See more Templeton Athletes of the Week here.

