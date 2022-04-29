Templeton High School golf team wins Ocean League

Eagles recently traveled to Rancho Maria for league finals

– On Wednesday, the Templeton High School Eagles golf team traveled to Rancho Maria for league finals with the Ocean League title on the line. Although the Eagles went undefeated during the entire season, the pressure was on to win the tournament or chance losing the league champion title.

With six teams and 34 individual players competing, The Eagles won in deciding fashion, scoring a tournament winning 413 over 18 holes on a very windy Rancho Maria course. Their closest competitor Nipomo scored a 471. Owen Bousman led all scoring with a 73 and took home league medalist honors while leading his team to victory. Rex Koen took 3rd place with an 80, Luke Cherry was 4th with an 84, Quinn Tannehill was 5th with an 87, Wyatt Wilson was 6th with 89 and Mason Hockman was 10th with a 99.

Only two of the six competing teams shot low enough scores to qualify for the CIF Tournament in Visalia. Templeton with their 413 qualified for Division 2 while Nipomo settled for Division 3. With this win, the Eagles completed a sweep of the season and finished in 1st place with 22 points, or the maximum points available.

When it was all done, the team was given congratulations by the other coaches and teams for their effort and their sportsmanship en route to the win.

-Sent by Templeton High School Golf Head Coach Scott Cramer

