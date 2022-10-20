Templeton High School students donate hair to children with hair loss

The hair goes to ‘Children of Hair Loss’

– Several Templeton High School students donated their hair to a program that provides human hair for children who need it because of chemotherapy or other causes of hair loss. The public “pony up” was conducted outdoors at Templeton High School at 12:30 Wednesday afternoon.

The minimum hair donation was eight inches. The hair goes to “Children of Hair Loss.” They make wigs from the donated hair for children who have lost their hair.

Senior Brynn Bajema has donated hair every other year since she was in sixth grade. She says, “My Nana battled cancer and died when I was young. That’s important to me now, but when I started donating hair I just felt it was a small sacrifice from me that could mean a lot to another child.”

Brynn says, “Children of Hair Loss has a special place in my heart because they use the donated hair to make wigs. The hair we donate goes to children who need it.”

A crowd of students watched professional hair stylists remove the hair from four Templeton High School students Wednesday afternoon on campus in a public display of hair donation.

