Templeton Library officially opens its doors Tuesday

Opening, ribbon cutting set for long-awaited library

– On Tuesday at 10 a.m., the doors of the new Templeton Library will officially open to the public. Located at the corner of Main Street and Templeton Road in the Templeton High School parking lot, Templeton Community Library Association has built an all-new, all-donor-funded library.

An official ribbon cutting will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with cake and cookies.

Donor Mary Bianco gave many of her estate furnishings and art to the association. Local resident Don Potts donated his Hollywood office furniture for the admin area and Steve Hearst is donating his father George R. Hearst, Jr.’s Board Room chair that he used for over 30 years.

Templeton Library is an anomaly as a privately funded free public library without county or state funds. The library association is operating the library with trained volunteers.

A former Boy Scout, Josh Gibson, whose idea it was to build a library in Templeton as his Eagle Scout project, sent his best wishes but is unable to attend.

A bequest from Margaret Anderson Radunich, whose father was Templeton School’s first bus driver, and mother a Templeton school teacher, brought this project to fruition. With early critical donations from George R. Hearst, Jr. and many dedicated Templeton businesses and residents in the last decade, the library association chose to build this library from private donations.

Normal operating hours begin Jan. 3. Open Tuesday through Saturday.

Tuesday 10-11 a.m. – Storytime only (capacity 30)

Tuesday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Public hours

Wednesday 1-5 p.m.

Thursday 1-5 p.m.

Friday 1-5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Evening hours will be added and author book signings are slated for the new year.

