Templeton Library opens to the public for the first time

Official ribbon-cutting to be held Dec. 17

– The Templeton Community Library opened for the first time Tuesday, however, the official ribbon cutting is set for Saturday, Dec. 17. Beginning Jan. 3, the library will be open for regular hours. The library will be open from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday. The library will be closed Sunday and Monday.

An aspiring Eagles Scout proposed the library back in 1998. Josh Gibson obtained his Eagle, but his plans for a library labored through red tape and financial setbacks. The initial plan was to have the county pay half the cost of construction, but constraints forced the county to back out. So, the Templeton Community Library Association raised enough money to build the library itself.

“We’re all volunteers,” Library Association President Melinda Reed says, “We have retired librarians, retired nurses, and many others. We have more than 20 volunteers. We need a few more volunteers, and we can always use financial donations.”

Reed competed in Atascadero’s Dancing With Our Stars and won an impressive trophy that stands in a corner of the library building. That endeavor also raised money for the library.

Reed says if you’d like to donate books, they must be in excellent condition, and you’re advised to call the library in advance.

