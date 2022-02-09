Paso Robles News|Thursday, February 10, 2022
Templeton local completes Judge Advocate Officer Basic Course 

Posted: 5:30 am, February 9, 2022 by News Staff
Jacob “Max” Spalding now lives in Augusta, Georgia with his wife.

Former Eagle is currently serving as an Administrative Law Attorney at the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence

– Templeton local Jacob “Max” Spalding recently completed the Judge Advocate Officer Basic Course at The Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Legal Center and School in Charlottesville, Virginia, and is currently serving as an Administrative Law Attorney at the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence at Fort Gordon, Georgia.

After graduating from Templeton High School in 2010, Max attended Santa Clara University’s Army ROTC program and was commissioned in 2014. He became a captain while serving at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in the field artillery unit.

In 2018, CPT Spalding was selected as 1 of 25 Army Officers to participate in the Funded Legal Education Program (FLEP) and attended the University of Washington where he earned his Juris Doctorate degree in 2021. Max married his wife Whitney on July 4 in 2021, and they are expecting their first child on July 4 in 2022 in their new home of Augusta, Georgia.

