Templeton locals hold fundraiser for family fighting cancer 

–Templeton locals are rallying together to support a local family in need. The community will be selling BBQ dinners to help raise funds for Templeton’s small-town hero, Recreation Supervisor Melissa Johnson and her wife, Olivia Sartain. Sartain is in the midst of battling Stage-3 Uterine Cancer.

These BBQ meals can feed a family of six: For $45 donors receive a whole chicken dinner, beans, salad, garlic bread, salsa, and homemade chocolate chip cookies. Bonnie and Claude Loftus, owners of Bonnie Marie’s Catering and Jimmy’s Watering Hole and Catering, have organized the meal and fundraiser.

Pre-orders are being accepted now and pickup will be at the Templeton Rec Department on Saturday, March 14 from 4-6 p.m. Credit cards are accepted through Venmo @bonnieloftus, Cash and Checks (made out to Olivia Sartain) can be turned in to Bree Heil at the Templeton Rec Center at 5999 S. Main St.

The organizers also encourage supporters to visit the GoFundMe page at GoFundMe.com/f/eaglesrallyagainstcancer.

