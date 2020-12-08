Templeton man takes Best of Show at Home Winemaking Competition

–The California Mid-State Fair has announced the winners of the 2020 Home Wine Competition. Central Coast home winemakers were represented by entries of all types of varietals.

“The competition has become a valuable asset for those who make wine as a hobby and you can tell each year by the entries,” said chief judge Mike Jones. “There were 24 gold medals awarded this year from the 127 total entries and the quality continued to improve as it has been.”

“We are proud to be able to showcase our fellow Central Coast residents and their varietals during this unprecedented year,” said Colleen Bojorquez, Interim CEO.

Best of Show and Best White Wine:

Peter Allman-Ward (Templeton) Viognier

Best of Dessert:

Michael Baugh (Paso Robles) Late Harvest Zinfandel

Best of Red:

Jim McPherson (Cambria) Petite Sirah

Best of Rosé:

Brad Bunkelman (Santa Maria) Rosé

For the complete list of results, click here.

Share this post!

email

Related