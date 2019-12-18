Templeton Market and Deli celebrates 20-year anniversary

Locals thrive on their menu of excellent homestyle cooking

— Templeton is the Central Coast’s epicenter of all things agriculture, and smack dab in the middle of town, on Main Street, is Templeton Market & Deli. This spot isn’t your usual gas and go with prepackaged faire.

This hometown favorite gets along well with everyone and serves up fresh food made from scratch in their deli. Besides having a fair amount of grocery items & other odds and ends, this popular location has thick, juicy, amazing made-to-order sandwiches. In the mood for all American favorites like fried chicken, mojos and salads? These folks do it right, and for extremely reasonable prices. Savor each bite of homemade perfection in the simple comfort of their indoor & outdoor dining areas. Gas up your vehicle, or try out the self serve car wash.

Run by manager Abby Allen, Templeton Market & Deli opened in Nov 1999. When first started, it was the brainchild of Gary and Jan Davis from the Templeton Livestock Market. Allen had been working for the brothers for a long time and developed the Deli as partners. She worked at the sales yard in high school, and knew the Davis’s very well, even her mother worked there. Allen has been the full-time manager of Templeton Market since the beginning.

Allen said, “When you talk to Templeton’s residents, many of the local kids have worked at the market over the years, which is pretty neat. If you talk to the local high school kids, many say, ‘See you at the market’ in their yearbooks.” The market is part of the fabric of Templeton.

Templeton Market & Deli is known for its popular breakfast specials, fried foods, salads, sandwiches, wraps, and catering. They provide platters, trays, and appetizers for weddings, office parties, memorials, and on-site barbecues.

The Market caters for the Summer Concerts in the Park for the last ten years. Allen said, “Everything we sell…from the dressings to the salads- nothing is out of a box or bucket. We even make our own croutons, which is not typical of delis. It is labor-intensive, well priced, and offered up with quick and friendly service.

We love serving our customers and we love giving back to the community that supports us.” Allen is active in the community, selling tickets at the home football games and is instrumental in the Nightmare on Main Street haunted house, a local nonprofit that has given back over $60k to the community. The Market also sponsors Concerts in the Park, local Templeton youth sports teams, the THS FFA, Relay for Life and numerous other endeavors.

The Market also sponsors the Concerts in the Park, local Templeton youth sports teams, the THS FFA, Relay for Life Templeton 4th of July parade, the Wine and Roses Bike Ride, The Templeton East Egg Hunt, the Farm Supply Quiz Jam at the Mid State Fair for FFA and 4-Hers, and the Templeton Community Library. Allen also has served as a THS Mock Rock judge and on the Save Templeton Fire committee.

Templeton Market & Deli is located at 390 S. Main St., in Templeton, Calif. Open 7 days a week from 6 a.m.- 9 p.m. For more information, call (805)434-2345.

-Cassandra Frey

